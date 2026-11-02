VIDEO: ‘Tinubu Is An Infidel’ – Islamic Cleric Faults Tinubu’s Mecca Trip, Egypt Comment

A prominent northern Islamic cleric, Mallam Saleh Muhammad Jimeta, has described President Bola Tinubu as an infidel while attacking him over his recent comments comparing himself to Prophet Moses and Nigeria to Egypt.

The cleric also questioned the President’s statement that Moses would never return to Egypt, insisting that the biblical and Islamic Prophet would return to liberate the people.

Jimeta made the remarks in Hausa while delivering an Islamic sermon (Khutbah) to his congregation. A video of the sermon surfaced on Facebook and went viral on Sunday, Naija News reports.

Reacting to Tinubu’s comment, the cleric questioned the meaning of the President’s statement and accused him of making remarks he considered offensive to Islam.

“Tinubu is now in Mecca. The people there don’t know him; they could have sent him back. Tinubu is an infidel. He said Moses will never come back to Egypt. He said it with his mouth. What did he mean? The same thing his wife, Remi Tinubu, said,” Jimeta stated.

He further declared that Prophet Moses would return to Egypt to continue the liberation of the people.

“Me Jimeta, I am giving him this response. Sooner or later, Moses shall come back to Egypt for further liberation.

“I think he has not heard this. He could have shivered. Who is Moses? What does he mean by that word?” the cleric asked.

Jimeta also condemned Tinubu’s comparison with Moses, describing it as an insult to Islam and Allah.

He insisted that Moses was a Prophet of Allah and questioned why the President would compare himself to such a revered religious figure.

“May Allah curse him. How can Tinubu compare himself to Moses? Moses was a Prophet. Who is Tinubu to compare himself to Moses? This is an insult to Islam,” he said.

See the video clip below.