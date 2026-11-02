‘You Cannot Buy Their Loyalty With Rice’ – Utomi Reacts To Peter Obi, Tinubu’s Supporters Clash

Nigerian professor of political economy, Pat Utomi, has described supporters of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi as Gen Z, whose loyalty cannot be bought with bread or rice.

Naija News reports that Utomi made the remark while reacting to a viral video showing supporters of Peter Obi and President Bola Tinubu engaged in a heated debate during the ‘Honest Bunch’ podcast.

In the video making the rounds online, some supporters of Tinubu insisted that the president has performed well in the last three years of his administration, while Peter Obi supporters strongly dismissed the claim.

Peter Obi’s supporters challenged the pro-Tinubu supporters to take the argument to the market and see the reality of the situation.

Reacting in a post shared on his official 𝕏 handle on Sunday night, Utomi said no age group is more politically conscious than Peter Obi supporters.

He wrote, “People love to say all sorts of demeaning things about Gen Zs, but in the past four years, I am yet to see an age group with more politically conscious people than them.

“You cannot buy their loyalty and respect with bread, rice, or other handouts. If you are an elected politician who is not performing well, they will tell you to your face that you are a failure. The future of Nigeria is in good hands with them”.