Arabambi Sues CCB Over Refusal To Release Peter Obi’s Asset Declaration Forms

Labour Party chieftain, Abayomi Arabambi, has approached the Federal High Court in Abuja to compel the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to make public the asset declaration forms of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

In the suit, FHC/ABJ/CS/2504/2026, Arabambi also joined the CCB Chairman, the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives as respondents.

Arabambi, represented by Oshoke Asimegbe, said he wrote to the bureau twice, on August 31 and October 8, 2026, under the Freedom of Information Act, seeking Obi’s asset declarations.

He said he wanted the forms and supporting documents Obi filed in 2006 before assuming office as Anambra State governor, and in 2014 when he left office.

According to the plaintiff, the CCB rejected his request in a letter dated September 17 but delivered on September 25, 2026.

He argued that the rejection breached his rights under the Constitution and the FOI Act.

The plaintiff is asking the court to declare that the Senate President and the Speaker have a constitutional duty to prescribe the terms and conditions for public access to asset declarations.

He contended that their failure to do so, despite his letters, amounted to a failure to perform a legal duty, and that the gap placed an obligation on the CCB to grant him access.

Arabambi is seeking orders of mandamus directing the CCB and its chairman to immediately furnish him with certified true copies of all Obi’s asset declaration forms and the documents attached to them.

He also wants the court to order the National Assembly leadership to issue guidelines on how members of the public can apply for information from asset declaration forms.

In addition, he urged the court to invoke Section 25 of the FOI Act to order disclosure if it finds no reasonable grounds to withhold the documents or that the public interest favours their release.

Obi governed Anambra State on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) between March 17, 2006 and March 17, 2014.

A hearing date has not been fixed for the case.