Peter Obi: ‘I Have More Damaging Things To Reveal’ – Datti Baba-Ahmed Fires Obidients

Former Labour Party Vice Presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has slammed supporters of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, popularly known as Obidients, over attacks against him.

Naija News recalls that Datti Baba-Ahmed had in recent weeks been critical of Peter Obi’s moves to join African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition and subsequent defection to NDC.

His comments angered Obidients, who accused him of betraying Peter Obi and working for the ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking in an interview with Symfoni TV, Datti said Obidients are always eager to attack him whenever he says the truth about Peter Obi.

Datti claims to have more damaging things to reveal and warned Obidients to desist from the continuous attacks.

He said he remains a loyal member of the Labour Party but will not be silenced by Obidients who do not know what happened in 2023.

Datti said, “Obidients are always eager to attack me. I have more damaging things to reveal. You attack me because I told you the truth about Peter Obi.”

In other news, Minister of Works, David Umahi, has dismissed the 2027 presidential ambition of Peter Obi describing him as “nobody.”

Umahi added that Obi is not representing the interests of the South East.

According to him, the region has several prominent politicians, including himself, who are better than Obi.

The former Governor of Ebonyi State, who described himself as the “Lion of the South-East”, listed former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim; former Minister of Education, Sam Egwu; and former Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Chief Elias Mbam, among those he considered better qualified than Obi.

He urged the people of the South-East to support President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections, arguing that doing so would position the region to benefit politically when it is its turn to produce the President.