‘We Are Not Worried’ – NDC Chieftain, Zekeri Speaks On Peter Obi’s Health Amid Viral Gym Injury Report

The spokesman for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, Idris Zekeri, has described viral reports and photographs circulating on social media claiming that his principal was hospitalised after breaking his neck in a gym as false.

Naija News reports that Zekeri, in an interview with Punch on Sunday, accused Peter Obi’s political detractors of fabricating the story to score cheap political points ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

While dismissing the injury reports as a malicious attempt to spread misinformation about his principal, Zekeri said Peter Obi is hale and hearty.

According to him, Peter Obi is ready to continue engaging with Nigerians as the NDC prepares to kick out the ‘faceless and lying’ All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said, “There is zero iota of truth in that rumour. No such thing happened. I was with His Excellency, Mr Peter Obi, at about 7 am today (Sunday) when he got on a flight for an international engagement.

“But I can assure you that he is safe, sound and in the finest state of health, mind, body, soul and spirit. He is ready to continue to engage with Nigerians as we prepare to kick out the faceless and lying APC.

“What you witnessed is a product of these guys who are desperately looking for lies to tell every day, having failed spectacularly to deliver on the mandate that they “grabbed, snatched and ran” away with from Nigerians.

“But we are not perturbed. Mr Peter Obi is in sound health of mind and body. We are not worried about it”.

When asked about Peter Obi’s destination, Zekeri declined to disclose the details, saying he had not been authorised to make them public.

He added, “I have not been cleared to release such details. That’s also because it is a long-haul flight. As I am talking to you, I am sure he is still on that flight, which I believe should be 16 hours.”