Why I Sacrificed My Presidential Ambition For Peter Obi – Kwankwaso

The Vice Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has revealed why he sacrificed his presidential ambition for Peter Obi.

The former Kano State Governor explained that his decision was based on his belief in Obi’s credibility, shared political ideology and the need to maintain the power rotation arrangement between the North and South.

Naija News reports that the former Minister of Defence governor made this known during an interaction with journalists at his residence in Kano on Sunday.

Kwankwaso also warned African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar against contesting the 2027 presidential election.

He argued that such a move could disrupt the existing power-sharing arrangement.

He said: “Atiku should not disrupt the system by contesting at this point in time. He should allow the system to continue by supporting Peter Obi to complete the remaining tenure belonging to the South.

“What is happening in the ADC will not help us. Some people want to create confusion by bringing a candidate from the North, knowing full well that it is still the turn of the South. After Obi presidency, it will return to the north.

“I sacrificed my ambition for Peter Obi because he is credible and from the South. We share common goals and ideology. We are strong and can manage the affairs of this country with ease.”