 Skip to content
Politics

Why I Sacrificed My Presidential Ambition For Peter Obi – Kwankwaso

Published
By Doris Ijeoma Israel
Follow Naija News on Google
0 Comments
Rabiu Kwankwaso and Peter Obi
Rabiu Kwankwaso and Peter Obi

Key Takeaways

  • NDC vice-presidential candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso said he sacrificed his presidential ambition for Peter Obi because he considers Obi credible and shares his political ideology.
  • Speaking to journalists at his Kano residence on Sunday, Kwankwaso said supporting Obi would maintain the power rotation arrangement between the North and South.
  • Kwankwaso urged ADC presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar not to contest the 2027 election, arguing that his candidacy could disrupt the power-sharing arrangement.

The Vice Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has revealed why he sacrificed his presidential ambition for Peter Obi.

The former Kano State Governor explained that his decision was based on his belief in Obi’s credibility, shared political ideology and the need to maintain the power rotation arrangement between the North and South.

Naija News reports that the former Minister of Defence governor made this known during an interaction with journalists at his residence in Kano on Sunday.

Kwankwaso also warned African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar against contesting the 2027 presidential election.

He argued that such a move could disrupt the existing power-sharing arrangement.

He said: “Atiku should not disrupt the system by contesting at this point in time. He should allow the system to continue by supporting Peter Obi to complete the remaining tenure belonging to the South.

“What is happening in the ADC will not help us. Some people want to create confusion by bringing a candidate from the North, knowing full well that it is still the turn of the South. After Obi presidency, it will return to the north.

“I sacrificed my ambition for Peter Obi because he is credible and from the South. We share common goals and ideology. We are strong and can manage the affairs of this country with ease.”

Follow Naija News on Google

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via doris@naijanews.com

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.