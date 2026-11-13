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‘I Suffered Betrayal In Obidient Movement’ – Yunusa Tanko

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Yunusa Tanko
Yunusa Tanko

Key Takeaways

  • Yunusa Tanko, former national coordinator of the Obidient Movement, said he suffered betrayal of trust and loyalty within the group.
  • Tanko told journalists at a political gathering that the Obidient Movement removed him, insisting he did not leave voluntarily.
  • Tanko, now national coordinator of the Social Democratic Party’s Presidential Campaign Council, thanked Peter Obi for the opportunity to work with him.

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) Presidential Campaign Council National Coordinator, Yunusa Tanko, has spoken about suffering betrayal of trust and loyalty from the Obidient Movement.

Naija News recalls that Tanko was the National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement before defecting to the SDP.

Speaking with journalists at a political gathering, Tanko said he did not exit the Obidient Movement, but the group removed him.

While expressing appreciation for the opportunity of working with the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), presidential candidate Peter Obi, Tanko said nobody knows the mind of the former Governor of Anambra State.

He said, “In the case of Peter Obi, it’s a different ball game, you can’t say his mind, only him can say his mind for himself.

“As far as I’m concerned, I appreciate all the work that I have done, and I appreciate him for giving me the opportunity.

“The only thing that I suffered in that particular movement is betrayal of trust, loyalty, and the people who recognized my little effort in contributing to nation building; they picked me up and made me a diamond.

“I did not exit the movement, I was exited, so if I’m exited, I don’t stay where being tolerated, I go to where I’m being appreciated.

“For me, it’s about giving the best of your best to Nigeria, and I will continue to do so.”

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Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Fadoju is an Assistant Editor at Naija News, with over a decade of professional news reporting experience. She holds a B.Sc. in Linguistics and Communication from the University of Port Harcourt. She has built a reputation for spotting newsworthy developments and writing engaging, well-structured reports that resonate with readers.
Before joining Naija News in 2022, Rachel worked with various digital and mainstream media organizations, gaining extensive experience in news reporting, editorial production, and storytelling. She can be reached via rachel@naijanews.com

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