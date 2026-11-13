‘I Suffered Betrayal In Obidient Movement’ – Yunusa Tanko

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) Presidential Campaign Council National Coordinator, Yunusa Tanko, has spoken about suffering betrayal of trust and loyalty from the Obidient Movement.

Naija News recalls that Tanko was the National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement before defecting to the SDP.

Speaking with journalists at a political gathering, Tanko said he did not exit the Obidient Movement, but the group removed him.

While expressing appreciation for the opportunity of working with the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), presidential candidate Peter Obi, Tanko said nobody knows the mind of the former Governor of Anambra State.

He said, “In the case of Peter Obi, it’s a different ball game, you can’t say his mind, only him can say his mind for himself.

“As far as I’m concerned, I appreciate all the work that I have done, and I appreciate him for giving me the opportunity.

“The only thing that I suffered in that particular movement is betrayal of trust, loyalty, and the people who recognized my little effort in contributing to nation building; they picked me up and made me a diamond.

“I did not exit the movement, I was exited, so if I’m exited, I don’t stay where being tolerated, I go to where I’m being appreciated.

“For me, it’s about giving the best of your best to Nigeria, and I will continue to do so.”