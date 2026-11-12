2027: South West Kings Declare Position On Rotational Presidency

Traditional rulers from the six Southwest states of Nigeria have rejected any plan for the presidency to return to the North in 2027, and declared total support for a rotational presidency.

The monarchs also declared support for the re-election bid of President Bola Tinubu.

The traditional rulers maintained that a rotational presidency arrangement was necessary to promote fairness, equity, political stability and national cohesion between the North and South.

Naija News reports that the position of the traditional rulers was made known in a communique issued on Thursday at the end of a meeting of the Council of Obas and Traditional Rulers of the Southwest held at the Oke-Aremo Palace of the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

They deliberated on governance, security, economic development and other issues affecting the country and the region.

A 10-paragraph communiqué issued after the meeting, and read by the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Aremu Gbadebo, alongside the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye, and the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Aladesanmi, also declared support for the policies, economic reforms and infrastructure development initiatives put in place by the Tinubu administration.

The council described leadership continuity as essential to sustaining the federal government’s development agenda, adding that the administration’s efforts in addressing national challenges deserved support.

It urged traditional rulers across the Southwest to mobilise residents in their respective communities to support government policies and programmes aimed at promoting economic growth, stability and social development.

On security, the monarchs endorsed the proposed establishment of state police, describing it as a strategic measure to strengthen internal security.

They also urged traditional rulers to sensitise young people across the region to take advantage of employment and service opportunities that could emerge from the initiative.

On the economy, the council expressed support for the federal government’s position on fuel subsidy removal, arguing that its reintroduction would undermine long-term economic development and fiscal sustainability.

The monarchs also called for stronger cooperation between the Southwest and other regions, particularly Northern Nigeria, to promote national unity and peaceful coexistence.

They said the rotational presidency arrangement had contributed significantly to political stability, inclusiveness and national cohesion over the years.

The communiqué stated, “The rotational arrangement should be sustained and the presidency should remain in Southern Nigeria in the next electoral cycle, in line with the spirit of power rotation that has helped preserve peace and stability in the country.”

On the 2027 general elections, the monarchs called for peaceful, free and credible polls, condemning electoral violence, intimidation, vote-buying and other forms of malpractice.

They urged political actors and citizens to uphold democratic values before, during and after elections.

The traditional rulers also appreciated Tinubu for approving the establishment of new military brigades in Oyo and Ekiti states, saying the development would strengthen the region’s security architecture and improve the protection of lives and property.

They further commended the federal government’s infrastructure projects and development initiatives across the Southwest and other parts of the country, noting their potential impact on economic activities, connectivity and national development.

The council resolved to sustain regular consultations on issues affecting the welfare, security and development of the Southwest and Nigeria.

It reaffirmed its commitment to promoting peace, good governance and national unity, while urging Nigerians to remain law-abiding and work collectively towards a prosperous and secure country.

The meeting was attended by no fewer than 22 monarchs from Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti states.

Among the monarchs were the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja; Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye; Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo; Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi; and Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladewusi.

Others included the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Adesuyi Hastrup; Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarin; Ebumawe of Ago-Iwoye, Oba Abdulrasq Adenugba; Olu of Ilaro, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle; Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye; Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Aladesanmi; and Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Shotobi.