Tinubu’s Convoy Stoned In Abuja (Video)

Some angry residents of the nation’s capital city, Abuja, stoned the convoy of President Bola Tinubu on Friday.

The incident happened as President Tinubu visited the Shehu Shagari Central Mosque in Abuja to observe the Jumat prayers.

Naija News understands that the mosque is located in Area One, Garki, Abuja.

Some of the residents in the videos which have gone viral on the internet could be heard chanting ‘Ba mayi’ in Hausa, which translates to English as ‘We don’t want.’

Security operatives in the President’s convoy tried to prevent the situation from escalating even as the convoy moved away from the location.

See the video.

In other news, the Governor of Oyo State and presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Seyi Makinde, has disclosed that the opposition are in active talks about working together to defeat President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections.

Naija News reports that Makinde revealed that he is ready to work with any opposition candidate that offers the best path to defeating Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 elections.

The Governor assured that the opposition still has time, and the leaders are working together to achieve a common goal in the 2027 election.

Makinde confirmed that he is still in discussions and willing to work with either Atiku Abubakar or Peter Obi if the arrangement offers the best path to defeating the APC.