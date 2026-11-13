We Will Teach Tinubu Hard Political Lesson – Ohanaeze Youths Threaten Ahead Of 2027 Election

The Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has threatened to ‘teach’ President Bola Tinubu ‘a hard political lesson should the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, remain in detention till 2027 general elections.

They warned that Tinubu’s chances of getting support from the South-East in the 2027 presidential election could suffer if Kanu is not released.

The group said Tinubu should consider a political solution to Kanu’s case, arguing that his release would help promote peace, healing and reconciliation in the country.

The National President-General of OYC, Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, gave the warning in a statement on Friday following his visit to Kanu at the Sokoto Correctional Centre, Naija News reports.

Igboayaka described Kanu as one of the most influential political figures in Igboland, saying his popularity among the people could not be ignored by any politician seeking their support.

He compared Kanu’s influence to that of the late Biafran leader, General Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, saying the IPOB leader had won the hearts of many Igbo people through his consistent agitation for the political survival of the South-East and South-South.

The OYC leader argued that it would be a serious political mistake for Tinubu to expect even five per cent of the votes in the old Eastern Region, particularly the South-East, if Kanu remained in detention.

He maintained that Kanu had a strong influence on Igbo youths and could play a major role in determining their political choices.

According to Igboayaka, releasing the IPOB leader through dialogue would create room for reconciliation and could encourage Ndigbo to consider supporting Tinubu’s second-term ambition.

He also dismissed the political influence of South-East governors and other prominent politicians, claiming that they no longer enjoy the respect and support of the people.

Igboayaka specifically mentioned Governors Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi, Hope Uzodimma of Imo, Charles Soludo of Anambra, Peter Mbah of Enugu and Alex Otti of Abia, as well as former Governor and Minister of Works, David Umahi.

He warned that the politicians could lose the support of their people if they campaign for Tinubu’s re-election without first securing Kanu’s release.

The OYC president further argued that the agitation for self-determination by IPOB could not be resolved through court cases, intimidation or imprisonment.

He insisted that the Federal Government should embrace dialogue and negotiation rather than continue with the current approach.

Igboayaka also challenged the South-East governors, Umahi and other political stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to prevail on Tinubu to release Kanu before the 2027 election.

He warned that failure to do so could trigger a strong political response from Ndigbo, including those living outside the South-East and in other parts of the world.

“There is no going back in 2027. We therefore challenge Gov. Hope Uzodimma, Gov. Charles Soludo, Gov. Francis Nwifuru, Gov Peter Mbah, Sen. David Nweze Umahi and other APC stakeholders that if Mazi Nnamdi Kanu remains in prison during the election, Ndigbo all over the 36 states of Nigeria and globe will teach Bola Ahmed Tinubu a hard political lesson at polling units across Nigeria,” he warned.