2027 Elections: ASUU Warns Officials Against Supporting Tinubu, Other Presidential Candidates

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has warned its officials against using the union’s name to campaign for politicians or political parties ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The union said it would remain neutral and would not endorse any candidate seeking political office, regardless of the party or position involved.

Naija News reports that ASUU President, Prof. Christopher Piwuna, gave the warning during the union’s 2026 Heroes’ Day celebration in Abuja on Thursday.

According to Arise News, Piwuna said no member or official of the union had the authority to use its platform to promote any political candidate or party.

He, however, made it clear that the union would not stop its members from exercising their constitutional rights to vote and take part in the 2027 elections.

Piwuna said members were free to support candidates of their choice as individuals but must not present their personal political interests as the position of ASUU.

He said, “As far as the 2027 elections are concerned, we will not ask our members to abdicate their constitutional right to vote or participate in the process.

“However, no member of our union has permission to use the name of ASUU to support any candidate or political party.

“We remain apolitical, and we are not supporting any candidate. Any official of our union found hobnobbing with political parties or individuals in a manner that compromises this position will face action because our leaders are supposed to lead by example.”

The ASUU president further stressed that the union would not identify with any politician contesting an election at any level of government.

“ASUU is not supporting any political party. I repeat, ASUU is not supporting any individual standing for election anywhere, today, tomorrow or the day after. We remain apolitical,” the media platform quoted Piwuna as stating.

Also speaking at the event, the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad, praised ASUU for its role in pushing for improvements in Nigeria’s university system.

Ahmad acknowledged the union’s efforts in demanding better funding for universities, improved working conditions for lecturers and quality education.

She said the renegotiated agreement between ASUU and the Federal Government showed the government’s commitment to addressing the concerns of university workers.

According to her, the agreement would also help promote industrial harmony and improve teaching, learning and research in tertiary institutions across the country.