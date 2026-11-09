2027: God Will Provide Nigeria With The Right President – Makinde

The Governor of Oyo State and Presidential Candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Seyi Makinde, has expressed hope that God will show mercy to Nigerians by providing the country with the right leadership through the 2027 presidential election.

Makinde said he was confident of winning the election, adding that his ambition was backed by God and the Nigerian people rather than any political godfather.

He made the remarks on Sunday during a church service at the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), Jos, Plateau State, Naija News reports.

According to a statement issued by his Director of Strategic Communications, Richard Ihediwa, Makinde said his decision to contest the presidency was driven by the need to address Nigeria’s challenges and give the country a fresh direction.

He recalled how some people questioned his chances of becoming Oyo State governor in 2018 because he did not have a powerful political godfather.

Makinde said he told them that he had God the Father, and he eventually became governor.

He said the same faith was behind his presidential ambition.

“When I said in Oyo State in 2018 that I would like to be governor, somebody asked me, ‘Governor of which Rotary District?’ I said Governor of Oyo State, and they asked, ‘With no godfather; nobody in politics who can stand in for you?’

“I responded by saying, ‘Well, I have God the Father. And I became the Governor of Oyo State.

“This time around, we also have God the Father, and God will be merciful unto Nigeria, and He will show us mercy in this country,” he said.

Makinde said his administration in Oyo State had relied on proper planning, transparency and accountability, with development plans covering his two terms between 2019 and 2027.

He also said his proposed Reset Nigeria Agenda was designed to address four major areas: security, the economy, education and the country’s socio-political system.

Presenting his manifesto to the church leadership, the governor urged Nigerians to hold him responsible for every promise contained in the document.

He said he wanted his commitments to be clearly written down so that Nigerians could measure his performance if elected president.

“I want Nigerians to be able to hold me accountable, not just through promises but through documented commitments. Everything is written down in black and white, and I am prepared to be held accountable for everything contained in this document,” he stated.

The APM candidate also urged Nigerians, particularly Christians, to take an active part in politics and prepare to make their voices heard during the 2027 election.

“Please, get ready and participate. History is about to happen again,” he said.

The President of COCIN, Rev. Dr Amos Mohzo, urged Makinde to focus on Nigeria’s major problems, especially insecurity and economic hardship.

Mohzo also prayed for his success in the 2027 presidential election and encouraged him to remain committed to his campaign.

Makinde had earlier flagged off his presidential campaign in Bauchi State on Saturday. He is in Jos for the party’s Plateau State rally scheduled for Monday at Rayfield Park.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed January 16, 2027, for the presidential election.

Speaking during a live political programme on Jay FM in Jos ahead of Monday’s rally, Makinde said Nigeria needed a complete reset rather than ordinary reforms to overcome its challenges.

He identified the economy as the first area that needed urgent attention, arguing that the success of any economic policy should be measured by its impact on ordinary Nigerians.

According to him, it makes little sense for the government to celebrate economic figures when many citizens are still struggling to feed themselves.

He explained that reforms could only work when the positive parts of a system were stronger than the negative ones.

Using a computer as an example, Makinde said a system that constantly hangs may need to be restarted rather than repeatedly adjusted.

He argued that Nigeria had reached a point where a complete reset was necessary.

“The economy must work for everybody. It is not about taking numbers out and saying external reserves have grown or quoting what the World Bank said about inflationary trends.

“What is the ordinary man on the street feeling? Are they able to feed themselves? If you cannot feel the impact of an improving economy at the street level, then the economy is not getting better,” he said.

The governor said Nigeria must invest more in skills acquisition, entrepreneurship and education while encouraging local production.

He added that the government must create an environment where businesses could grow, employ more people and provide opportunities for the country’s growing youth population.

Makinde Promises State Police

On security, the Oyo governor promised to introduce state police if elected president in 2027.

He argued that allowing states to establish their own police forces would help governors respond more quickly to security challenges within their territories.

Makinde, who said he had supported the idea since 2019, recalled approaching the late President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration towards the end of that year to push for state police.

According to him, the proposal was rejected at the time because some states were struggling to pay workers’ salaries.

He said governors in the South-West later established the Western Nigeria Security Network, popularly known as Amotekun, as an alternative security arrangement.

Makinde described Amotekun as a middle ground between having full state police and having no additional security structure.

He said the outfit had helped gather intelligence and worked with federal security agencies in the region.

The governor acknowledged concerns that some state governors could use state police to intimidate political opponents and ordinary citizens.

However, he argued that proper safeguards could prevent such abuse.

He said states should not be forced to establish state police at the same time, adding that those ready to meet the necessary requirements should be allowed to proceed.

Makinde maintained that Nigeria needed a security system that recognised the different challenges facing individual states.

He also linked insecurity to unemployment and the lack of opportunities for young people.

According to him, many youths are turning to crime because they cannot see a clear path to a better future.

“Some of these young people are now getting involved in crime and criminality because we have not given them a path to the future.

“If you do not give opportunities to the coming generation, it is a recipe for bigger conflicts ahead of us,” he warned.

He added that Nigeria’s population was expected to exceed 300 million, with more than 70 per cent projected to be below the age of 34.

Makinde said the government must introduce deliberate policies to prepare young Nigerians for the future and make proper use of their abilities.

Why I Did Not Lock Down Oyo During COVID-19 – Makinde

The governor also recalled his decision not to impose a total lockdown in Oyo State during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

He said he rejected the move because many residents depended on their daily activities to provide food for their families.

Makinde explained that during a National Economic Council meeting in Abuja, the then Vice President had advised state governors to consider shutting down their states because of the spread of the virus.

However, he said he opposed a compulsory lockdown, arguing that some residents would struggle to survive if they were prevented from going out to work.

He said the governors eventually agreed that each state should decide whether to impose a lockdown based on its situation.

Makinde maintained that his decision was guided by science, available data and logic, despite criticism from some quarters.

He also recalled discussions with the virology unit of the University of Ibadan, which he said helped shape his thinking about how the pandemic should be managed.

The governor said some residents faced the difficult choice of dealing with the risk of COVID-19 or staying indoors without food.

He added that his experience during the pandemic had strengthened his belief that states should be allowed to make decisions based on their individual circumstances.

According to him, the same approach could be applied to the establishment of state police to improve security across the country.

On education, the APM presidential candidate said he remained committed to the vision of the late former Western Region Premier, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, on free education.

He also spoke about the need to make Nigerian higher institutions centres for research and innovation.

Makinde said his first step towards achieving this would be to ensure that Nigerians were given an honest picture of the country’s situation.

He stressed that transparency and accountability would be important parts of his proposed approach to governance.

The governor maintained that Nigerians deserved leadership that would be open about the country’s challenges and take responsibility for its decisions.