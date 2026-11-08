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2027: When Politicians Offer You Money Collect It – Makinde To Supporters

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By Justina Otio
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APM Presidential Candidate, Seyi Makinde
APM Presidential Candidate, Seyi Makinde

The presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Seyi Makinde, has advised his supporters to accept  money offered by politicians, but according to their conscience.

Naija News reports that the Oyo State governor gave the directive on Saturday at his presidential campaign rally in Bauchi State.

He urged voters not to feel guilty about collecting money from politicians, arguing that thr money actually belongs to them.

Don’t bother at all. When they bring money, it is your money, collect it, but vote your heart and I know your heart is with us and APM,” he said.

The Oyo governor pledged to reset Nigeria’s economy, security architecture and socio-political environment if elected president.

He said Nigerians unhappy with the state of the country should support his “Reset Nigeria” agenda.

If you are not happy with the way things are in our country today, if you are not happy that there is no enough inclusivity, if you are not happy that your government cannot tell you the truth, they cannot handle our issues with sincerity, then there is only one part for us and the part is to reset Nigeria. So, I am asking you today to be a resetter,” Makinde said.

Also addressing the rally, the party’s vice-presidential candidate, Lawal Daura, said the politics of lies, deceit and hypocrisy was threatening democracy in Nigeria.

He said the APM’s reset agenda was designed to tackle these challenges and ensure that anyone elected into government would be committed to honesty and sincerity.

The party’s national leader and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, said the APM’s agenda had solutions to Nigeria’s problems.

Mohammed said he was supporting Makinde’s presidential ambition because the governor had demonstrated that he was hardworking and committed to carrying everyone along.

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Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: justina@naijanews.com

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