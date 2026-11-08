Unlike You, I Can Show Nigerians How I Built My Name, Business – Atiku Fires Tinubu

Former Vice President of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has condemned President Bola Tinubu’s latest attack on his investment in education, calling it a desperate attempt to distract Nigerians from his administration’s failures.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the Director of Strategic Communication of his Presidential Campaign, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku said he has records to show how he built his name and business in both the private and public sectors.

He stated that he can show Nigerians his track record and investments, some predating his time in the public service, Tinubu’s history remains clumsy and foggy.

Naija News reports that he also accused Tinubu of plunging Nigeria into economic crisis, adding that the President has no business in asking Nigerians for a second term.

Atiku said, “Again, Bola Tinubu has told Nigerians why they should not allow him to continue as president after his first tenure. He also chose to question my investment in education and ask how I built an educational institution while serving as Vice President.

“The answer is simple: my investment in education predates my time in public service. In 1993, while a U.S. court ordered the forfeiture of funds in an account in your name, describing them as proceeds of narcotics trafficking or funds involved in unlawful financial transactions, I was laying the foundation for ABTI Academy. That Academy has since grown into the American University of Nigeria.

“That moment captures the difference between us. My history is traceable. I can show Nigerians how I built my name, achieved success in business and entered public leadership. Your own history remains clumsy and foggy. You cannot erase it by attacking my record in education.

“A president who has plunged the country into a crushing cost-of-living crisis has no business asking Nigerians for another mandate. The real conversation about the 2027 election is how to repair the damage your government has done.

“You say Nigeria cannot return to subsidy and must move forward. But you cannot even tell Nigerians where you are taking them. Forward into deeper poverty, mounting debt, insecurity and mass unemployment?

“Since your inauguration in 2023, your leadership has become synonymous with hardship, pain and despair. Your record is a working example of how a country should not be led. You have created poverty on an industrial scale, pushing more than 79 million Nigerians into extreme poverty.

“Your campaign’s Director-General says hungry Nigerians are simply lazy. He delivered that statement in grammar so badly constructed it could wake the dead. This government does not even believe Nigerians are hungry. How can you solve a problem you refuse to acknowledge?