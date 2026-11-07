Fubara Pledges Three Million Votes For Tinubu In 2027

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has promised to deliver three million votes for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Fubara made the promise on Saturday during the flag-off of the All Progressives Congress (APC) South-South campaign for Tinubu’s re-election in Port Harcourt.

The governor also disclosed that the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were working together in Rivers State under what he described as a rainbow coalition to secure victory for the president.

He used the occasion to praise Tinubu for his role in restoring peace in Rivers State following the political crisis that threatened his administration.

According to Fubara, the president acted as a true statesman through his intervention and efforts to resolve the disagreement.

He said Tinubu’s interest in the state, advice and efforts to bring the parties together helped his government remain focused on delivering its promises to the people.

The governor also commended the president for appointing people from the South-South region to important positions in his administration.

Fubara said the appointments showed Tinubu’s recognition of the region and its people.

He urged residents of Rivers State to support the president’s re-election bid, assuring him of the state’s commitment to delivering the promised three million votes in January 2027.