Atiku Speaks On Quitting 2027 Race

African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has declared that he will not quit the 2027 race, despite a court judgment voiding the process that produced him as the party’s flagbearer.

In a statement issued in Sokoto on Friday, the former Vice-President accused President Bola Tinubu of using the judiciary to eliminate opposition candidates.

The statement was titled, “Bola Cannot Use the Courts to Escape the People’s Verdict; We Are on the Ballot.”

Atiku assured his supporters that he would be on the ballot in January.

“I am in this race. I am not going anywhere. We will be on the ballot. No threat, blackmail or court manoeuvre will make me abandon you or the cause we share,” he said.

Naija News reports that Atiku’s reaction followed Thursday’s Federal High Court judgment, which declared the David Mark-led leadership of the ADC illegal and nullified its decisions.

The former Vice-President alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was using intimidation, propaganda and manipulation of the voters’ register, including AI-generated photographs and fictitious names, to weaken the opposition.

He questioned why a party that boasts of 32 governors and a steady stream of defectors would fear a level playing field.

He said such tactics were meant to stifle competition and drive the country towards a one-party system.

Atiku blamed the Tinubu administration for the country’s economic difficulties, citing the abrupt removal of the fuel subsidy, the depreciation of the naira, soaring food and fuel prices, and the shutdown of businesses.

He also lamented that bandits and kidnappers continued to terrorise communities, while many young Nigerians were emigrating.

The ADC candidate urged Nigerians to hold on to their right to vote.

“We will resist with all our strength every attempt to turn Nigeria into a one-party state. Nigeria belongs to all its people. Our democracy must remain open to more than one party and more than one voice,” he said.

He dared the APC to face the electorate in a free and fair contest, saying his campaign would keep its focus on making life affordable for Nigerians.

“Bola cannot use the courts to escape the judgment of Nigerians at the ballot box,” Atiku added.