I’m Not Joking – Amaechi Reveals What He’ll Do If Nigeria Doesn’t Improve Under Atiku

African Democratic Congress (ADC) vice-presidential candidate, Rotimi Amaechi, has vowed to resign from office if Nigeria fails to record improvements within one year of an Atiku Abubakar-led administration.

Naija News reports that Amaechi made the declaration during an interview on NewsCentral TV on Friday.

The former Rivers State governor said he was prepared to leave government if he failed to deliver on his responsibilities as vice-president under an administration led by Atiku.

He explained that both Atiku and other members of the party’s leadership were familiar with his character and knew he would not remain in office if he was unable to perform.

He said: “I’m sure the president knows my character, the presidential candidate (Atiku Abubakar) knows my character, that if I’m not performing, I may likely leave government. Of course. I’m not joking.

“But the way the situation is and the way I know Atiku, our first year in office, he will be hailed as a hero. Atiku will be hailed as a hero. Nigerians will regret not voting for him earlier.

“What we’re introducing is what we’ll call a production subsidy. If you don’t bring down the price, because the subsidy is aimed at bringing down the price, if you don’t do that, then you don’t get the subsidy. You either get the subsidy and bring down the price, or you buy at the international market rate.

“We must review the agricultural policy. We must encourage Nigerian farmers. We will not be importing food. Agriculture will create wealth, will create employment. Employment will reduce insecurity.

“If Nigeria does not begin to change, one year after we have come to office, come to me, I will resign.”