‘Judgment Nullifying Atiku’s Candidacy Is Against Principles Of Constitution’ – Imasuagbon

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kenneth Imasuagbon, has said the Federal High Court judgment voiding the party’s process for producing former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as its 2027 presidential candidate is against constitutional principles.

Naija News reports that Imasuagbon’s reaction followed Thursday’s judgment by the Federal High Court in Abuja, which sacked the David Mark-led ADC leadership and invalidated actions taken by the party under the leadership, including the process that produced Atiku as its presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

Justice Peter Lifu delivered the judgment in a suit filed by a former National Deputy Chairman of the party, Nafiu Bala Gombe, who challenged the process through which the Mark-led leadership assumed control of the ADC.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, Imasuagbon described the judgment as despicable and unacceptable.

He said, “The judgment yesterday was despicable; it is unacceptable. It is against the principles of our constitution”.

Imasuagbon, however, expressed confidence that Atiku would still appear on the ballot in the 2027 presidential election.

He added, “Atiku will be on the ballot, and he will win”.

Meanwhile, the David Mark-led faction of the ADC has approached the Court of Appeal to challenge the Federal High Court judgment that removed its leadership.

The opposition party also said it filed an application seeking a stay of execution of the judgment pending the hearing and determination of its appeal.

The party made this known in a statement on Friday, November 6, adding that it had formally notified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of the legal steps taken.