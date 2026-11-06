ADC Appeals Court Judgement Sacking David Mark-Led Leadership

The David Mark-led faction of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has approached the Court of Appeal to challenge the Federal High Court judgement that removed its leadership.

The opposition party also disclosed that it had filed an application seeking a stay of execution of the judgement pending the hearing and determination of its appeal.

The party made this known in a statement on Friday, November 6, adding that it had formally notified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of the legal steps taken, Naja News reports.

The appeal is against the judgement delivered by the Federal High Court in Abuja on November 5, 2026, in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1619/2025, involving Hon. Nafiu Bala Gombe and the ADC.

The party urged INEC to refrain from taking any further action on the matter until the Court of Appeal has considered the case.

It argued that the application for a stay of execution was yet to be decided and that the electoral commission should not take any step that could affect the outcome of the appeal.

According to the ADC, it expects INEC to respect the ongoing legal process and allow the appellate court to hear the matter before making any decision connected to the judgement.

The statement partly read, “The ADC is exercising its lawful right to appeal. The judgement is now being challenged before a higher court, and the legal process must be allowed to run its course.

“We expect INEC to uphold the law and take full account of the pending proceedings before making any consequential decisions.”

The party also urged its members and supporters to remain calm, insisting that the court judgement would not stop its political activities.

It said its campaigns would continue while it explored all available legal options to defend its position.

“Our campaigns continue without interruption. There is no stopping the affordability train or our mission to make life better for Nigerians. We will continue taking our message to the people as we pursue every lawful avenue to defend our rights,” the statement added.

The ADC further expressed confidence that the facts and legal arguments would receive proper consideration at the appellate court.

Naija News reports that the Federal High Court had on Thursday, November 5, 2026, sacked the David Mark-led leadership of the ADC in a judgement that also put former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s planned presidential bid on the party’s platform in doubt ahead of the 2027 general election.

The judgement has been rejected by opposition parties, which described it as an attack on democracy.