That’s How A Statesman Should Behave – Keyamo Praises Atiku For Not Disobeying Court Order Sacking Him As ADC Presidential Candidate 

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has commended former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar for his decision to respect a Federal High Court order on his status as the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate.
Naija News reports that Keyamo commended Atiku in a post shared on his official 𝕏 account on Friday, November 6, 2026.
The minister pointed out that Atiku signed his recent statement using his former title of vice-president rather than identifying himself as the ADC presidential candidate.
According to Keyamo, describing himself as a former vice-president showed respect for the court’s directive and demonstrated the conduct expected of a statesman.
He also thanked Atiku for not acting against the court order and advised him to remain guided by the rule of law.
Keyamo wrote, “Thank you, your Excellency @atiku, for not disobeying the court order disqualifying you as Presidential Candidate of the ADC. You signed off this statement very well, simply as former Vice-President (and not Candidate of ADC). That is how a Statesman should behave and respect the Rule of Law. Be properly guided.”
Atiku had earlier released a statement titled Bola Cannot Use the Courts to Escape the People’s Verdict; We Are on the Ballot.
In the statement, he insisted that the court ruling would not stop him from pursuing his presidential ambition.
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