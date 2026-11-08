‘You Will Not Regret What You Have Done’ – Tinubu Lauds Fubara Over Peace Deal In Rivers

President Bola Tinubu commended Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara‘s decision to embrace the peace agreement brokered to resolve the state’s political crisis.

Naija News reorts that Tinubu spoke on Saturday at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers.

Tinubu praised Fubara for demonstrating maturity and respect for elders’ intervention in resolving the political crisis in Rivers State.

President Tinubu said Fubara will not regret his decision.

“I want to thank you specifically for maturity, understanding, and respect for the wisdom of elders. When we intervened, you respected our position and maintained peace. You are a committed democrat. Fubara, you will not regret what you have done,” Tinubu told the Rivers governor.

Recall that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, was instrumental in Fubara’s emergence as governor in 2023.

However, shortly after Fubara took the oath of office, his relationship with Wike deteriorated, leading to political tension in the South-South state.

Wike’s allies dominated the state house of assembly and made several impeachment moves against the governor.

The crisis eventually escalated into a state of emergency, which Tinubu declared in March 2025, suspending the governor and members of the state parliament for six months.

The emergency rule ended in September 2025, with Fubara returning to office. But the underlying struggle over the state’s political structure persisted.

In January 2026, the assembly again initiated impeachment proceedings against Fubara but suspended the process after further reconciliation efforts.

The political conflict ended when Fubara dropped his re-election bid and withdrew from the APC governorship primary, a decision he attributed to the need for peace and stability in the state.

Tinubu would again intervene in the rift between Fubara and Wike until both politicians agreed to work together for the president’s re-election in 2027.