Rivers: ‘You Did Not Campaign, Nobody Will Vote For You” – Wike Mocks Amaechi

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT), Nyesom Wike has stated that Rivers State will not vote for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) since they have refused to campaign.

He claimed that the ADC vice presidential candidate, Rotimi Amaechi had boasted that he would not campaign in the state because he is already popular.

Naija News reports that Wike spoke on Saturday during President Bola Tinubu’s presidential campaign rally in Rivers State.

Wike said Nigerians should dismiss any claim of rigging from Amaechi when the ADC loses.

The minister assured Tinubu that the people of Rivers State will vote for him.

He said: “Your Excellency, yesterday I overheard somebody on News Central, who was ranting that we are worried and that’s why we are campaigning every day, that he does not get worried because he is very popular and he doesn’t need to campaign.

“So, let it be on record that the vice-presidential candidate of ADC has told the world that he does not need to campaign in Rivers State; let it not be tomorrow, he will say that he campaigned and the election was rigged, he did not campaign, and nobody is going to vote for him.

“Remember in 2023, that the same vice-presidential candidate defined who your brother is and said, ‘your brother is a man who identifies with you when you are in trouble, and he said brotherhood in politics has nothing to do with blood relationship.’ Now, who is our brother now? So our brother is Bola Tinubu because he identifies with the people of Rivers State.”