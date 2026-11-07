My Name Is Important – Amaechi Reveals Why He Refuses To Trade Words With Wike

African Democratic Congress (ADC) vice-presidential candidate Rotimi Amaechi has explained why he has refused to respond to public criticism from the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Naija News reports that Amaechi addressed the issue during an exclusive interview with News Central TV.

The former Minister of Transportation maintained that he did not consider Wike’s comments a priority.

The former Rivers State Governor added that the country’s current challenges deserved more attention from politicians.

He said he valued his reputation and would not allow political disagreements or other interests to make him engage in activities that could damage the name he had built over the years.

He explained: “I just think that what is important for me now, and for every politician, is how to get Nigeria going again. Nigeria is finished completely. What President Tinubu has done is to nail the country.”

“I was speaking to the people of Kebbi, and I said studies have shown that between the time Tinubu took power and now, eight million Nigerian children are out of school.”

“And people ask me, why are you not replying to this shouting from Rivers State, that the minister is shouting about you? First, I say the minister is my subordinate.”

“Secondly, show me one person in Tinubu’s government that has shame. If you show me one person that says, my name is important.”

“You see that name I’m mentioning? For me, it’s important. I won’t do anything. My children won’t do anything against that name.”