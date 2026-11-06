 Skip to content
Politics

Rivers: Your Son Cannot Win – Wike Warns Lulu-Briggs Kinsmen

Published
By Justina Otio
Follow Naija News on Google
0 Comments
FCT Minister. Nyesom Wike
FCT Minister. Nyesom Wike

Key Takeaways

  • FCT Minister Nyesom Wike told Dumo Lulu-Briggs’ kinsmen that the Nigeria Democratic Congress candidate could not win Rivers State’s 2027 governorship election.
  • Wike made the remarks on Thursday at a town hall meeting in Abonnema, Akuku-Toru Local Government Area, warning against voting solely on kinship.
  • Wike urged the community to support APC governorship candidate Kingsley Chinda, saying Chinda’s running mate also comes from their community.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory  (FCT) Nyesom Wike, has dismissed the chances of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) governorship candidate in Rivers State, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, winning the 2027 election.

He appealed to the people of Rivers State not to make the mistake of voting the NDC candidate into power, simply because he is their son,

Naija News reports that Wike spoke on Thursday while addresding the kinsmen of Lulu-Briggs during a town hall meeting in Abonnema, Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of the state.

He, however, urged them to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Kingsley Chinda, noting that his running mate is also their son.

He said, “I know that one of your sons is contesting for governorship under NDC, yes, we want our son to be a governor but we must be realistic. As it is today, he cannot win under that party.

“If it is APC or even PDP, we would have said, okay, as a coalition member, what do we do? NDC is totally far from it.

“You have a son who is going to be the deputy governor and that one is certain but there is no way for the other one. Let’s not make mistakes because he is your son”.

Follow Naija News on Google

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: justina@naijanews.com

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.