Rivers: Your Son Cannot Win – Wike Warns Lulu-Briggs Kinsmen

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, has dismissed the chances of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) governorship candidate in Rivers State, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, winning the 2027 election.

He appealed to the people of Rivers State not to make the mistake of voting the NDC candidate into power, simply because he is their son,

Naija News reports that Wike spoke on Thursday while addresding the kinsmen of Lulu-Briggs during a town hall meeting in Abonnema, Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of the state.

He, however, urged them to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Kingsley Chinda, noting that his running mate is also their son.

He said, “I know that one of your sons is contesting for governorship under NDC, yes, we want our son to be a governor but we must be realistic. As it is today, he cannot win under that party.

“If it is APC or even PDP, we would have said, okay, as a coalition member, what do we do? NDC is totally far from it.

“You have a son who is going to be the deputy governor and that one is certain but there is no way for the other one. Let’s not make mistakes because he is your son”.