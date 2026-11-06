Sani Accuses Wike, Tinubu Of Controlling Judiciary

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Umar Sani, has alleged that the country’s judiciary has lost its independence under the current administration, with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, exerting undue influence over some judges.

Naija News reports that Sani made the allegation in an article titled “A Conscienceless Judiciary,” which he posted on his 𝕏 handle on Friday.

The politician claimed the executive arm now shaped court outcomes, undermining the doctrine of separation of powers.

He alleged that some judicial officers had become overly submissive to Wike and were reluctant to decide matters on their merit whenever the minister’s interests were involved.

Sani singled out recent rulings by Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, calling them questionable and at odds with the facts and the law.

The judge sacked the David Mark-led leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Thursday and voided Atiku Abubakar’s presidential ticket.

The PDP chieftain listed Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma; his Oyo counterpart, Seyi Makinde; David Mark; Atiku; Peter Obi; and former President Goodluck Jonathan as politicians who had suffered what he called judicial humiliation.

Sani noted that Nigerians stood by the judiciary when the late President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the EFCC to probe some judges, but said confidence in the courts had since waned due to controversial decisions.

He warned that those behind the alleged capture of the judiciary would be held accountable in future.

“A day of reckoning will come after Tinubu and Wike have left the political stage. Those responsible for presiding over the destruction of judicial independence and the institutionalisation of a compromised judiciary will eventually have to confront the consequences of their actions,” Sani said.

He added that history would judge harshly those who reduced the judiciary to a tool for political convenience.