Tinubu To Attend Third APC Campaign Rally In Rivers, Commission Projects In Akwa Ibom

President Bola Tinubu will spend two days in Akwa Ibom and Rivers States as part of his official and political engagements ahead of the 2027 general elections, Naija News reports.

The President is expected to arrive in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, on Friday, November 6, to commission several projects completed by Governor Umo Eno’s administration.

He will also attend a political rally during the visit.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

Governor Eno has thereby declared Friday a work-free day to enable residents to give the President a warm reception.

Some of the major projects scheduled for commissioning are located at the Victor Attah International Airport.

They include the new International Terminal Building, the International Airport Hospital and the Ibom Aviation Village.

Other projects lined up for commissioning include the Airport-Okopedi Road, which connects communities in Nsit Atai and Okobo Local Government Areas, and Ring Road 3, linking Idoro Road to Ikot Ekpene Road through Uyo and Ibiono Ibom.

The President will also commission the AKWA-GIS Office Complex, the Command and Control Centre and the ARISE Palm Resort.

After his engagements in Akwa Ibom, Tinubu will travel to Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Saturday to attend an APC rally.

The rally will be his third since he officially flagged off his re-election campaign in Kaduna last month.

According to Onanuga, the two-state visit will also provide an opportunity for the President to meet political stakeholders, party members and supporters.