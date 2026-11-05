‘He Inherited Great Real Estate Wealth’ – Rufai Oseni Pokes Holes In Tinubu’s US Taxi-Driving Story

Nigerian journalist, Rufai Oseni, has raised questions about President Bola Tinubu’s recent revelation of driving taxis in the United States.

Naija News reports that Tinubu, in a post on his 𝕏 handle on Wednesday, recounted working as a taxi driver and doing other jobs to fund his education in the United States.

Reacting, Oseni said on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Thursday that the revelation about taxi driving was new to Nigerians.

According to Oseni, Tinubu had, during an interview with the BBC ahead of the last presidential election, spoken about inheriting significant real estate from his parents.

He said, “President Tinubu talking about all the promises he has done, at least it’s a new one, we know that he drove taxis in America.

“That’s a new one because I thought that the last interview, the one he held at BBC during the last election, he said he inherited great real estate from his parents.

“So I’m happy now that he drove taxi. At least we know that he drove taxis, but he also said he inherited great real estate wealth from his parents. So I mean, we’re getting to know a lot of things about him.”

Oseni also acknowledged some of the initiatives Tinubu highlighted, including the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), investments in hospitals, and funding for universities.

He, however, questioned the impact of the initiatives on ordinary Nigerians, arguing that the government’s claims of achievements should be measured by their effects on citizens.

He added, “But the question is the trickle-down effects. Are people still getting access to healthcare? Is he revamping the healthcare sector?

“We are not seeing a lot of spending as regards the budget. You are collecting the loans. We don’t see the effect of the loans.”