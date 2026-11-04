Tinubu Asks Senate To Approve Fresh $7.7 Billion Loan

President Bola Tinubu has requested the Senate to approve a fresh external borrowing plan of 7.7 billion dollars.

The President, in his letter to the Senate, said the funds are to partially finance the ₦20.2 trillion budget deficit.

The new request, according to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, replaces the 20.52 billion dollar loan request presented by Tinubu last week.

The Senate has referred the request to the Committee on Local and Foreign Debts for further legislative action.

Naija News reports that the borrowing amounts to about N10.79 trillion naira at an exchange rate of ₦1,400 to the dollar.

Meanwhile, former spokesman for ex-Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande, has stated that most Nigerians do not understand how the President and Vice President operate.

He explained that the difference between the President and the Vice President is like light and darkness.

Naija News reports that Akande stated this during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday.

He said under former President Muhammadu Buhari, Osinbajo brought many ideas to the table, but they were not always taken, stressing that it is the system and the constitution that give all powers to the President.

Akande said people who were attacking Osinbajo at that time did not understand that Osinbajo could not overrule Buhari, adding that the same thing is happening now with Tinubu and Shettima.

He said Shettima can advise, but Tinubu decides.

Akande said Nigerians should stop blaming Vice Presidents for what Presidents do, because the gap between them is too wide.