Shinkafi Calls For Fresh APC Primary In Zamfara, Alleges Gunshots, Intimidation

A senatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State, Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, has threatened to approach the court over the party’s November 2 primary election, which he wants cancelled over alleged widespread irregularities.

Shinkafi described the exercise conducted across Birnin-Magaji, Shinkafi, Kaura Namoda and Zurmi Local Government Areas as fraudulent, accusing those involved of violating the party’s guidelines and electoral procedures.

Speaking during a press briefing in Gusau, the aspirant alleged that original voting materials, official result sheets and party registers were not available at designated voting centres.

He claimed that photocopies of result sheets were later introduced at unauthorised locations after party members had left the venues.

Shinkafi also alleged that proper accreditation and verification of APC membership cards and biometric voter identification were not conducted, thereby preventing thousands of registered party members from participating in the exercise.

He further accused those responsible for the primary of creating confusion through sudden changes of venues, conflicting information and poor communication with aspirants and their supporters.

The aspirant claimed that armed individuals and irregular security personnel took control of designated voting and collation centres, intimidated party members and agents, and allegedly fired gunshots to disperse his supporters.

He also questioned the authority of the officials who conducted and announced the results, alleging that some Local Government Collation Officers and ward returning officers were neither appointed nor recognised by the APC National Working Committee (NWC).

According to him, results were secretly collated at undisclosed locations without the involvement of his accredited agents.

He added that copies of the purported results were not given to candidates’ representatives as required by the party’s guidelines.

Shinkafi blamed the APC Senatorial Primary Election Committee deployed to Zamfara State for allegedly failing to perform its duties, allowing unauthorised individuals to take control of the exercise.

The aspirant also raised concerns over what he described as conflicting announcements of winners following the primary election.

He claimed that the chairman of the election committee declared Senator Sahabi Alhaji Ya’u Kaura as the winner, while another member of the committee reportedly announced Senator Tijjani Yahaya Kaura as the successful candidate.

Shinkafi insisted that the development further exposed the alleged confusion and irregularities surrounding the exercise.

He also dismissed claims that he had reached a consensus arrangement with Senator Tijjani Yahaya Kaura or any other aspirant ahead of the primary.

According to him, no such agreement existed, contrary to reports suggesting that the aspirants had agreed on a consensus candidate.

The APC aspirant argued that the alleged irregularities violated the party’s primary election guidelines and provisions of the Electoral Act 2026.

Following the alleged violations, Shinkafi called on the APC National Chairman, the National Working Committee and the National Election Appeals Committee to immediately cancel the November 2 primary election.

He also demanded that the party set aside the names of the candidates announced as winners and avoid submitting any of them to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as its candidate for Zamfara North Senatorial District.

He called for a fresh and transparent direct primary across the four local government areas, insisting that the exercise should be conducted by a properly appointed committee of the party’s NWC and monitored by INEC.

The aspirant further demanded disciplinary action against party officials and other individuals allegedly involved in compromising the election.

Shinkafi said he was prepared to pursue the matter through lawful means, warning that he would approach a court of law to seek redress against Senators Sahabi Ya’u Kaura and Tijjani Yahaya Kaura if his complaints were not addressed.

He maintained that the APC must uphold democratic principles and the rule of law to protect its chances in Zamfara North ahead of the 2027 general elections.