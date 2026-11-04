APC Announces Sudden Death Of Admin Officer

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the sudden death of Mrs Imoh-Owo Udoh Veronica, an an Administrative Officer in the Party’s Directorate of Administration.

Naija News reports that this was disclosed in a statement on Wednesday by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka.

The APC stated that Mrs Udoh Veronica died on Monday, November 2, 2026, in Abuja, at the age of 50.

The party’s statement read: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) has received, with profound sadness, news of the sudden passing of Mrs. Imoh-Owo Udoh Veronica, an Administrative Officer in the Party’s Directorate of Administration, on Monday, November 2, 2026, in Abuja, at the age of 50.

“Madam Veronica joined the APC National Secretariat workforce on January 4, 2021, and served the Party with dedication, diligence and commitment. An amiable and warm-hearted member of staff, she was well-regarded for her pleasant disposition and cordial relationship with colleagues.

“Born on April 21, 1976, Madam Veronica hailed from Ikot Inyang, Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. She was a graduate of the University of Calabar, where she obtained a B.Sc. in Marketing in 2002. She was a devout Christian, loving wife and caring mother.

“Her sudden departure is a painful loss to her family, colleagues and the entire APC family. She will be fondly remembered for her dedication to duty, kindness and warmth she radiated at the National Secretariat.

“The Party extends its heartfelt condolences to her husband, children, extended family, friends and colleagues. We pray that Almighty God grants her soul eternal rest, and comforts her loved ones and grants them the strength to bear this irreparable loss.”