2027: ‘No Viable Alternative’ – Akande Blasts Opposition Over Sole Focus on Removing Tinubu

Former media aide to former Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande, has criticised the opposition parties for planning to remove President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election without any viable alternative.

Naija News reports that Akande spoke on Wednesday morning during Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

According to him, the opposition parties are focused on only removing Tinubu, but has no policy and plan for Nigerians.

The former presidential aide insisted that the opposition looks disorganized and has no clear identity, questioning why up till now the opposition has not released a clear manifesto or told Nigerians what they will do differently.

Akande insisted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has better arrangment and could easily win the forthcoming election if the opposition fails to unite and present its manifesto.

He also said Nigerians should not fall for recycled politicians stressing that the country needs new faces.

He said, “I think APC has better arrangements. The opposition has allowed a narrative that they just want to remove Tinubu without presenting any viable alternative.”

Akande further praised the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, for trying to bring new ideas, but said the rest are just shouting “Tinubu must go” without any plan.