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2027: ‘No Viable Alternative’ – Akande Blasts Opposition Over Sole Focus on Removing Tinubu

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Laolu Akande
Laolu Akande

Key Takeaways

  • Laolu Akande, a former media aide to Yemi Osinbajo, criticised opposition parties for seeking to remove President Bola Tinubu in 2027 without presenting a viable alternative.
  • Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, Akande said opposition parties had not released a clear manifesto or explained what they would do differently.
  • Akande argued that the All Progressives Congress could easily win the 2027 election if opposition parties fail to unite and present their manifesto.

Former media aide to former Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande, has criticised the opposition parties for planning to remove President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election without any viable alternative.

Naija News reports that Akande spoke on Wednesday morning during Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

According to him, the opposition parties are focused on only removing Tinubu, but has no policy and plan for Nigerians.

The former presidential aide insisted that the opposition looks disorganized and has no clear identity, questioning why up till now the opposition has not released a clear manifesto or told Nigerians what they will do differently.

Akande insisted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has better arrangment and could easily win the forthcoming election if the opposition fails to unite and present its manifesto.

He also said Nigerians should not fall for recycled politicians stressing that the country needs new faces.

He said, “I think APC has better arrangements. The opposition has allowed a narrative that they just want to remove Tinubu without presenting any viable alternative.”

Akande further praised the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, for trying to bring new ideas, but said the rest are just shouting “Tinubu must go” without any plan.

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Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: rachel@naijanews.com

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