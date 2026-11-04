Difference Between President And Vice President Is Like Light And Darkness – Osinbajo’s Ex-Aide

Former spokesman for ex-Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande has stated that most Nigerians do not understand how the President and Vice President operate.

He explained that the difference between the President and the Vice President is like light and darkness.

Naija News reports that Akande stated this during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday.

He was speaking about how the presidency works and what he saw when he served as media aide to former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

He explained that the President takes the final decision while the Vice can only advise and suggest.

“The difference between the President and the Vice is light and darkness. The President has the power, the Vice does not,” Akande said.

He said under former President Muhammadu Buhari, Osinbajo brought many ideas to the table but they were not always taken, stressing that it is the system and the constitution that give all powers to the President.

Akande said people who were attacking Osinbajo at that time did not understand that Osinbajo could not overrule Buhari, adding that the same thing is happening now with Tinubu and Shettima.

He said Shettima can advise, but Tinubu decides.

Akande said Nigerians should stop blaming Vice Presidents for what Presidents do, because the gap between them is too wide