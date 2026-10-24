I’m Shocked You Will Tell Such Lie – Akande Blasts Babachir Lawal Over False Allegation Against Osinbajo

Former Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity in the Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, has accused former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, of falsely alleging that ex-Vice President Yemi Osinbajo appointed Christians from his church to key government positions.

Naija News learnt that Lawal had alleged that most of the key appointments made by Osinbajo while in office were Christians from the same church, citing an alleged list of 28 names in which all but two appointees were Christians.

However, Akande, during an interview on Symfoni TV on Friday, dismissed the allegation as a complete fabrication and lie, insisting that no such list existed.

Akande argued that the process Lawal described did not happen, questioning how Osinbajo could have submitted the alleged list of 28 names.

He said, “I’m worried about the conduct of Lawal in this matter because this is an entire, complete, total fabrication. First of all, there was no such list of 28 names or more. It’s a lie.

“There was no three-month waiting time. I resumed in the Villa in June 2015. The Vice President had direct access to President Buhari. He made it clear that if anybody stopped the Vice President from meeting him, the person was in trouble.

“He said it openly, and anytime the Vice President had a memo, he took it there by hand, and the President would approve it. He would take the memo and give it to his own Chief of Staff, who would then send it to other people.

“There was no time for him to do a 28-name list. It’s a lie, and I’m shocked Babachir Lawal will tell such a lie. I challenge him to bring out that memo.”