Peter Obi Yet To Present Manifesto Months To Election – Osinbajo’s Ex-Aide, Akande

A former spokesman for ex-Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande, has knocked the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (ADC), Peter Obi, for not unveiling his manifesto two months before the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News reports that Akande, who appeared on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, said politicians in the country generally paid little attention to documenting their plans for voters.

“Our politicians are not very keen on manifestos, and you would expect that one of the things the NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, should put forward is his manifesto. But until now, we don’t know anything about his manifesto,” he said.

The former presidential aide, however, said Nigerians should stop waiting for a messiah and instead take responsibility for choosing their leaders.

“We are not going to have a political figure who will come and save us, no,” he said.

He said change must start in communities, wards, and local governments, where citizens should decide who governs them.

Akande noted that those who benefit from the current system have no incentive to change it.

“We can’t wait for the system to give us the thrust. The people who control the system and institutions are happy with it,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to organise themselves and turn out in large numbers on election day.

“It is the people who come out during the election who will ensure that their votes count,” Akande said.