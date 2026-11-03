‘We’re Close Friends’ – Soludo Clarifies Relationship With Peter Obi

Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has admitted having a close relationship with the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, but with different political visions.

Naija News reports that Soludo during an interview on BBC Igbo News, said Peter Obi’s wife is his daughter’s godmother and the same as his wife to the former Governor’s daughter.

According to Soludo, despite their close friendship they no longer share the same political goals.

Soludo, however, did not give details on what led to the divergence in their political visions.

He said, “We are close friends, and our families are also very close. His wife is my daughter’s godmother, while my wife is his daughter’s godmother.

“But when it comes to politics, we have different visions.”

Meanwhile, Senator Victor Umeh, representing Anambra Central, has accused Soludo of chasing the records of Peter Obi out of envy and hatred.

Recall that Peter Obi served as Anambra State governor from 2006 to 2014, while Soludo became governor in 2022.

Recently, Soludo launched a series of attacks on Peter Obi, accusing him of owing salaries and failing to repay loans during his administration.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme, Umeh claimed that Soludo was trying to surpass Peter Obi’s political record.

Umeh, who said he attended the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) alongside Obi and Soludo between 1980 and 1984, suggested that their shared academic background might have contributed to what he described as peer envy.

The senator further argued that Obi remained more popular than Soludo despite the latter’s position as governor of Anambra State.