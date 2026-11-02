Priest Sings Praises Of Peter Obi, Kwankwaso In Church

A video of a Catholic priest leading his congregation in a campaign-style song for Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has gone viral.

The clip, which was shared on 𝕏, was reportedly recorded during a Sunday Mass. The priest is seen leading worshippers in a chorus in Igbo, which the congregation enthusiastically sang along to.

“Party Peter Obi ka mma; Party Kwankwaso, ka mma! (Peter Obi’s party is better; Kwankwaso’s party is better!),” he sang.

The video comes as religious leaders increasingly take sides in the build-up to the 2027 general elections.

TheCable had reported in August that an Islamic cleric, Sani Jingir, called on Muslims to back a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket.

Jingir, speaking at a Kano State Government-sponsored mass wedding for 1,500 couples, urged Muslims to vote in line with their population strength.

His remarks were condemned by Kwankwaso.

Both President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima are Muslims, a departure from the convention of balancing presidential tickets along religious lines.

In September, the Charismatic Bishops Conference of Nigeria also endorsed Tinubu for a second term at its synod in Abuja, TheCable reported.

The SGF, George Akume, and the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, attended the event.

The group’s President-General, Leonard Kawas, said the bishops, who had opposed the Muslim-Muslim ticket in 2023, were impressed by the President’s appointment of Christians to strategic positions.

“We are here today to reassure him of our solid support. We are standing with him in prayers and advocacy for the good programmes he has brought forth for the liberation of Nigeria,” he said.

“We stand with the president today, and as long as he is willing to be our president and even come in 2027, we will still be standing with him,” Kawas added.

Watch the video below: