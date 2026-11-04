Obidient Movement Does Not Speak For Peter Obi – Ok Movement Declares

The OK Movement has accused the leaders of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential Campaign Council and the Obidient Movement of fuelling divisions among supporters.

Naija News reports that the allegation follows claims that the NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, had dissociated themselves from the OK Movement.

Speaking via a statement, the United Kingdom Coordinator of the OK Movement, Adebayo Brown challenged the Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Moses Paul to clarify the basis of claims about Obi and Kwankwaso’s relationship with their leaders, arguing that the Obidient Movement coordinator could not unilaterally speak for the two politicians.

He said, “The coordinator of the Obidient Movement does not automatically speak for Peter Obi, nor can he unilaterally determine or represent his interests and Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso. Such positions should be established through clear and verifiable communication, not personal assertions.”

He urged Paul to concentrate on rebuilding the group, strengthening its grassroots structures and coordinating supporters rather than engaging in public disagreements with the OK Movement.

He said, “Two appointments have been given to individuals who now appear more interested in political disputes than in the responsibilities of their offices: one as Coordinator of the Obidient Movement and another as Director General of the NDC Campaign (Ibrahim Abdulkarim).

“Unfortunately, rather than concentrating on these critical responsibilities, their attention appears to be directed towards the National Director General of the OK Movement, John Ughulu.

“With only 76 days to the general elections, one would expect serious-minded leaders to be preoccupied with building structures, strengthening grassroots engagement, and preparing for the enormous responsibility of electoral mobilisation.

“Instead, Dr MO (Paul) continues to make claims that Peter Obi and Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso have dissociated themselves from the OK Movement.”

Despite the disagreement, Brown said the OK Movement did not consider either the Obidient Movement or the NDC an enemy, urging them to focus on their shared democratic objectives ahead of the elections

“For the avoidance of doubt, the OK Movement and the Obidient Movement are not enemies. Neither are we in conflict with the NDC. We have a common democratic challenge ahead, and the priority should be mobilising Nigerians, strengthening political structures, and working towards credible elections in 2027,” he said.