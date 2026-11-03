Kaura Defeats Yari, Shinkafi To Clinch Zamfara APC Senate Ticket

Yahaya Tijjani Kaura has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Zamfara North after defeating two other aspirants in a fresh primary election.

Kaura secured 16,758 votes to win the party’s ticket, leaving his closest challenger, Sahabi Yari Alhaji, with 1,465 votes.

Another aspirant, Abdullahi Shinkafi, came third with 1,447 votes in the primary election held in Gusau, the state capital.

The fresh exercise followed a Court of Appeal judgment which nullified the earlier APC senatorial primary election for Zamfara North over alleged serious violations of the party’s guidelines and the Electoral Act, Naija News reports.

The Court of Appeal, sitting in Sokoto, last month upheld an earlier judgment of the Federal High Court in Gusau, which had cancelled the primary election in August 2026.

In its ruling, the appellate court, through Justice Tunde Oyebamiji Awotoye, held that Shinkafi had proved his case.

The court also raised concerns over the credibility of the earlier election, questioning how a senatorial district with 26,000 registered APC members could produce 70,000 votes for an aspirant.

Meanwhile, the Returning Officer of the APC Senatorial Primary Election Committee, Alhaji Sani Abdullahi, declared Kaura the winner after announcing the results.

Abdullahi said the APC chieftain met the requirements of the party’s constitution and guidelines and secured the highest number of votes among the contestants.

His declaration officially confirmed Kaura as the APC candidate for Zamfara North Senatorial District.

Kaura defeated the second-placed aspirant by a margin of 15,293 votes in the fresh primary election, securing the party’s ticket ahead of the 2027 National Assembly election.