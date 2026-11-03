Makinde Reacts As Oyo APC Gov Candidate Alli Unveils Manifesto

The Governor of Oyo State and 2027 presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Seyi Makinde, has rubbished the governorship manifesto of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Sharafadeen Alli, describing it as a collection of recycled promises.

Makinde said Alli had failed to present fresh ideas, arguing that the plans and promises contained in his manifesto were already being implemented by his administration.

The governor’s position was contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Dr Sulaimon Olanrewaju on Tuesday, Naija News reports.

His reaction followed the presentation of Alli’s manifesto on Tuesday ahead of the 2027 governorship election in the state.

Makinde faulted the APC candidate’s proposals, saying they lacked originality and did not reflect a fresh approach to addressing the challenges facing Oyo State.

According to the governor, most of the issues raised in the document were already part of the programmes and projects being executed by his administration.

He described the manifesto as a collection of recycled promises, adding that the time spent preparing the document had not produced anything new.

Makinde also argued that Alli failed to address the current realities of governance in the state.

The governor said he expected the APC candidate to present a manifesto that would demonstrate not only his ambition to govern Oyo State but also a clear understanding of how to improve governance.

He further criticised the document for focusing more on promises than practical and original ideas.

Makinde said, “In the end, the document is rich in rhetoric but poor in innovation, heavy on promises but light on original thinking. And for a candidate seeking to lead one of Nigeria’s most important states, that is a serious cause for concern.”