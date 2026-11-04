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VIDEO: ‘See What My APC Leaders Did To Me’ – Okpebholo’s Hypeman Cries Out Over Attack

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Egogo and Monday Okpebholo
Egogo and Monday Okpebholo

Key Takeaways

  • Emmanuel Egogo, Senior Special Assistant to Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo, alleged that All Progressives Congress leaders in the state beat him.
  • Egogo said the attack followed a video he made against Deputy Governor Dennis Idahosa and alleged that Idahosa’s boys also took part.
  • Egogo appeared with a swollen face in a viral video on X, where he recounted the alleged attack and described himself as an APC government supporter.

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, Emmanuel Egogo, popularly known as Egogothetowncrier, has been badly battered allegedly by All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in the state.

Naija News reports that Egogo recounted his ordeal in a viral video on 𝕏.

Egogo, who appeared with a swollen face, said he was beaten for making a video against the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Dennis Idahosa, also known as Denco.

Egogo, while lamenting the situation, said he is a supporter of the APC government, adding that Denco’s boys were also involved in the treatment he received.

Watch the video:

In other news, Okpebholo has said that residents of the state are now giving him sweet names.

According to him, they have changed his nickname from “Akpako Rescue” to “Okpe’s baby”, adding that the reception he receives from the public gives him joy.

The governor disclosed this during a live broadcast shared by ITV and Radio on Saturday, recounting his experience while walking along Sapele Road.

I was on Sapele Road yesterday. They have even changed my name from Akpako Rescue to Okphe’s baby. These things give me joy because I walk freely on the street; instead of throwing pure water at me, they are giving me sweet names” he said.

Okpebholo also expressed confidence in President Bola Tinubu, attributing his support for the President to the economic reforms introduced by his administration.

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Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: rachel@naijanews.com

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