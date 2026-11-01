Edo Residents Now Give Me Sweet Names, Instead Of Throwing Pure Water At Me – Okpebholo

The governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo has said that residents of the state are now giving him sweet names.

According to him, they have changed his nickname from “Akpako Rescue” to “Okpe’s baby”, adding that the reception he receives from the public gives him joy.

Naija News reports that the governor disclosed this during a live broadcast shared by ITV and Radio on Saturday, recounting his experience while walking along Sapele Road.

“I was on Sapele Road yesterday. They have even changed my name from Akpako Rescue to Okphe’s baby. These things give me joy because I walk freely on the street; instead of throwing pure water at me, they are giving me sweet names” he said.

Okpebholo also expressed confidence in President Bola Tinubu, attributing his support for the President to the economic reforms introduced by his administration.

Speaking at a meeting with supporters, the governor said the reforms were beginning to yield results, particularly in the prices of commodities and the foreign exchange market.

“Why do I have confidence to talk about Mr President? It’s because of many reforms this man has put in place that is yielding fruit for this country,” he said.

He urged business owners and members of the public to consider the changes in the economy since Tinubu assumed office.

“If you cast your mind back to those that are businessmen here, or women, or those that have friends that are into business, or you that go to supermarkets anyway, or buying dollars, you will know what I mean,” he said.

The governor argued that the exchange rate had been relatively stable and that the naira had strengthened against the dollar, contrasting the situation with the perception that prices in Nigeria only increased.

“Those days we used to say something, prices that go up in Nigeria never come down. But you can see prices of dollars coming down gradually, and it’s not going back up,” he said