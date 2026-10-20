Okpebholo Sacks New Edo Line Acting MD, Appoints Replacement

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has removed Aigbodion Ewanifo Smart from his position as Acting Managing Director of New Edo Line Limited over alleged managerial inefficiency.

Naija News reports that the state government also announced the appointment of Engr. Paul F. Ogedegbe as the new managing director of the transport company.

The decision was disclosed in a special announcement issued on Monday, October 19, 2026, and signed by the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor.

According to the announcement, Okpebholo approved the termination of Smart’s appointment following concerns about his management of the state-owned transport company.

The government explained that the decision was based on what it described as managerial inefficiency, although the announcement did not provide further details about the specific issues that led to his removal.

The governor subsequently approved Ogedegbe’s appointment to take over the leadership of New Edo Line Limited.

The new appointment is expected to usher in a change in the company’s management as the state government places responsibility for its operations in the hands of the newly appointed managing director.

The announcement did not state what date Ogedegbe would officially assume his duties or outline any immediate changes planned for the company’s operations.