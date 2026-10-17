There Is No Way Edo Can Give 2.5 Million Votes To Tinubu – Isreal DMW

Davido’s logistic manager, Israel Afeare popularly known as Israel DMW has stated that it is impossible for the Governor of Edo State Monday Okpebholo to deliver 2.5 million votes to Nigerians.

Naija News reports that Afeare stated this in an Instagram post/video on Friday.

Afeare, who is also an indigene of Edo State, said a former governor of the state, Adam Oshiomhole despite his popularity, was not able to deliver Edo State for the All Progressives Congress.

“Nigerians should also please disregard the 2.5m votes coming out from Edo state. Adams oshiomole, remains the most loved and widely accepted governor in Edo State, winning 18 over 18, he could not deliver 500k votes to his party. His party failed to win in Edo, two times during the Presidential elections,” he said.

When the Punch contacted Afeare on Saturday, he reinstated the fact that it was not possible to get 2.5 million votes while adding that Atiku would make a better president.

“I stand by the comment I made on Instagram. There is no way Edo can give 2.5 million votes to President Tinubu. General election results in the state have shown that only slightly above 500,000 people come out to vote.

“Even if the number of voters improves, 2.5 people won’t vote and not all of those who vote will vote for the APC,” he added.