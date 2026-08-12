VIDEO: ‘When I Tell You Something, Do It’ – Davido Scolds Isreal DMW

Nigerian award-winning singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has rebuked his logistics manager, Israel DMW, for resisting his directive.

Naija News reports that a viral video online captured Davido in a tour bus while arguing with Israel about seating arrangements.

Davido had told Israel to get down from the bus and join his private car, but the latter suggested that he could stay on the tour bus rather than the singer’s car.

Angered by Israel’s response, Davido demanded compliance and warned him never to challenge his directives.

Watch the video:

In other news, Davido has praised fellow Nigerian singer, Flavour, for choosing to focus on his career and business activities in Nigeria instead of following the growing trend of artistes travelling to the United States for tours and other opportunities.

Davido made the comment while discussing Flavour’s career success in the Afropolitan podcast and the way the singer has built his wealth.

According to him, Flavour’s decision to remain active in Nigeria has shown that artistes can still make substantial money without constantly relocating or travelling abroad.

The singer used Flavour’s career as an example of why entertainers should not always copy popular trends.

He noted that every artiste has a different path to success and should be willing to make decisions based on what works best for them.

Davido explained that many Nigerian artistes are currently travelling around the United States in search of shows and other opportunities, but Flavour has taken a different approach by maintaining a strong presence in Nigeria.