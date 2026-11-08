‘I Looked Very Hopeless In 2023’ – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has recalled his ordeal prior to the 2023 presidential election, saying that he looked very hopeless.

Naija News reports that Tinubu spoke on Saturday during his presidential campaign visit to Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State.

While expressing appreciation to residents of Rivers State, for supporting his ambition, Tinubu said the support received during the 2023 election gave him the mandate.

He said, “Thank you for last election. In 2022, 2023, I looked very hopeless, but you trooped out to support me, gave me the mandate. The mandate that I use to govern today. You are a positive contributor.”

Meanwhile, Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has promised to deliver three million votes for President Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

The governor also disclosed that the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were working together in Rivers State under what he described as a rainbow coalition to secure victory for the president.

He used the occasion to praise Tinubu for his role in restoring peace in Rivers State following the political crisis that threatened his administration.

According to Fubara, the president acted as a true statesman through his intervention and efforts to resolve the disagreement.

He said Tinubu’s interest in the state, advice and efforts to bring the parties together helped his government remain focused on delivering its promises to the people.

The governor also commended the president for appointing people from the South-South region to important positions in his administration.