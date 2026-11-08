‘Take Responsibility For Your Choices Rather Than Blaming Buhari’ – Ex-presidential Aide Blasts Amaechi

A former presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, has slammed the African Democratic Congress (ADC) vice-presidential candidate, Rotimi Amaechi, over his remark regarding the 2023 presidential election.

Naija News reports that Amaechi had expressed regret for listening to late President Muhammadu Buhari’s advice not to campaign during the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primaries in 2022.

Amaechi said Buhari had assured him in writing that he would name him as his preferred successor, which made him refrain from lobbying delegates or striking deals ahead of the contest.

He spoke on Friday during an interview on Mainland 98.3FM’s The Situation Room in Lagos.

The former Minister of Transportation said he trusted Buhari’s word because the former President was his boss.

Amaechi said his refusal to negotiate positions with governors and other party leaders also worked against him, allowing President Bola Tinubu to build alliances.

In response, Ahmad, in a post on his 𝕏 handle, said Amaechi should take responsibility for his own political choices rather than shifting the blame to Buhari, who is no longer here to respond.

According to Ahmad, Buhari respected party processes and democratic competition.

He wrote: “President Buhari was a leader who respected party processes and democratic competition.

“Suggesting that a private promise alone could have guaranteed the APC presidential ticket does not adequately explain the complex political realities of that contest.

“Amaechi should take responsibility for his own political choices rather than retrospectively shifting the blame to a former president, his former boss, who is no longer here to respond.”