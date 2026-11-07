I Cannot Stay In Darkness – Okowa Dumps Opposition, Backs Tinubu For Second Term

Former Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has declared his support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Naija News reports that Okowa made his position known on Saturday while addressing supporters at the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rally in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The former governor, who was the running mate to former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 presidential election, said he had changed his political position after assessing the direction of the country under Tinubu’s administration.

He admitted that he belonged to a different political camp during the last presidential election but maintained that the circumstances had changed, making him willing to support the President for another term.

According to him, the President has demonstrated good intentions towards Nigeria through his policies, despite the difficulties associated with some of the decisions taken by his government.

He said: “I was in another ticket in 2023 but I have now seen the light. I have seen what Tinubu is doing. I have seen where Nigeria is going. I cannot stay in darkness when there is light.

“According to him, Tinubu has shown that he means well for Nigeria. He admitted that while the President has taken hard decisions, those decisions are beginning to yield results.

“I am not here to deceive anybody. I have been in opposition before. I know what it is to be in opposition. But when you see the truth, you must follow the truth.”