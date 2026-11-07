‘Tinubu Won’t Listen Unless Confronted’ – Dele Momodu Reacts To Makinde’s Appeal Over Atiku, ADC

African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Dele Momodu, has said that President Bola Tinubu would not listen to appeals over the court nullification of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s candidacy unless he is confronted.

Naija News reports that Momodu stated this in a post on 𝕏 while reacting to a video shared on social media in which Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State appealed to the Tinubu administration not to destroy Nigeria’s democratic institutions following the Federal High Court judgment that nullified the ADC leadership and Atiku’s emergence as the party’s presidential candidate.

In the video, Makinde had appealed to the incumbent administration to desist from shutting out the opposition.

He said, “I want to appeal to the present administration. Governments will come and go, but our country will remain. We should not destroy our institutions, be it the judiciary or INEC… They must stop trying to shut out the opposition.”

Sharing Makinde’s video, Momodu, who is Deputy Director-General, Media and Communications of the ADC Presidential Campaign, disagreed with the approach of appealing to the president.

He said, “I assure you, sir, he (Tinubu) won’t listen unless he is confronted. He has the hawks goading him on. This was how the June 12, 1993, presidential election was recklessly annulled and Nigeria is still bleeding till this day.

“Truth is, Tinubu has already crossed the Rubicon and the consequences will be severe on our long suffering nation. Despite the obvious evidence that he no longer enjoys power, the pecuniary interests of his desperate acolytes will never allow the will of the people reign supreme unless God intervenes.

“It is yet another disaster of monumental proportions. As they say in America, this is how the cookie crumbles!!!.”