What Atiku And I Did Immediately After The Federal High Court Ruling – Amaechi

The vice-presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rotimi Amaechi, has disclosed that he and the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, held an emergency meeting following the Federal High Court judgment nullifying the David Mark-led ADC leadership and Atiku’s presidential nomination for the 2027 election

Naija News reports that the Federal High Court in Abuja nullified the National Working Committee led by former Senate President, David Mark, in a ruling that also invalidated the process that produced former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2027 elections.

Speaking on the development during an interview on Mainland 98.3fm, Amaechi warned that a judgment against his party’s leadership could trigger unrest.

He said, “It could cause a civil war if not properly managed. When we heard the news, we quickly met, myself and the presidential candidate and the chairman of the party, and we said: ‘please, lower the tempo’. I am not alleging, as there is a document signed by Nafiu resigning at the same time as Ralph Nwosu. There is a video of him behind David Mark handing over to David Mark. They go to hire, pay money, go to court and compromise some system here and there. There is no internal rift in our party, none. It is just the fear of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“When they saw what happened in Sokoto, they began to cause a crisis that would frighten voters. Looking at things, which other party is opposing the APC other than ADC? The president is from the South-West, and we have three other presidential candidates in the South-West. Even if they don’t get every vote, they would certainly get some votes, and don’t forget the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, is also running. Let us assume he fails everywhere in the South-West; he will not fail in Oyo, where he comes from. Assuming he wins Oyo State, that is minus one for Tinubu. There is another presidential candidate from the South-East (Peter Obi) who will take away five states from the South-East. Already, he has lost six states from the South. The battle is in the South-South; I am their son. I am running as a vice presidential candidate. Here is a man called Atiku Abubakar, running alone in the North with 19 Northern states.”