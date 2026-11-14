Security Tightened In Jos As Tinubu Arrives For North-Central Rally

Security has been tightened in Jos, the Plateau State capital, ahead of President Bola Tinubu’s arrival on Saturday for the All Progressives Congress (APC) North-Central presidential campaign rally.

According to Vanguard, security personnel were heavily deployed at strategic locations in the city, including Hill Station Junction, Zaria Road, Polo Roundabout, and parts of Yakubu Gowon Way.

The President is expected to attend the rally at the Zaria Road Stadium, Jos, and inaugurate three projects executed by the state government.

The projects are a Business Process Outsourcing Centre, the Plateau Special Activity Centre, and 50 hybrid Jet Mover buses for inter-local government transport.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang, the APC National Chairman, Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, and a former minister, Pauline Tallen, inspected the facilities ahead of the visit.

In a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, Mutfwang described the BPO Centre as a strategic investment in job creation and economic empowerment.

He said the facility, set up in partnership with Outsource Global and MTN Nigeria, has 800 seats and is expected to create up to 2,400 full-time jobs when it runs three shifts.

The governor said the centre would connect young people in the state to the global digital economy, enabling them to work for international firms from Jos and earn in foreign currency.

On the Plateau Special Activity Centre, Mutfwang said it was established to strengthen intelligence-led security operations.

The centre has a Fusion and Analytical Centre, a Geo-Intelligence/GIS Unit, a Drone Unit, a Training Centre and a Profiling Room.

He said the 50 hybrid buses would improve transport, reduce costs and enhance connectivity across the 17 local government areas.

During an inspection of the rally venue, the governor expressed confidence that the event would draw a massive crowd from across the North-Central, urging residents to come out to welcome the President.

Yilwatda commended the governor and the campaign council for the preparations.

“The preparation is top-notch, and I’m impressed with what I’ve seen in terms of the venue preparation, security, airport, street mapping and everything. It is excellent. I expect that tomorrow will be a wow on the Plateau,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the party would mobilise massive support for Tinubu, citing the involvement of former governors, deputy governors, speakers and other stakeholders.